CNN International to offer special coverage of 2024 UK election

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN International will broadcast special coverage of the United Kingdom’s general election, beginning at 9:55 p.m. BST on Thursday, July 4, as polls close.

Anchors Richard Quest and Isa Soares will lead the coverage from CNN’s London studio, offering insights and analysis on key races and voting trends throughout the night. Joining them will be Anna Stewart, who will use an interactive 3D visualization to track vote counts and provide real-time data for each constituency.

Reporters Salma Abdelaziz and Clare Sebastian will deliver updates from various locations across London. As results come in early on Friday, July 5, Max Foster will continue the coverage from outside the Houses of Parliament, with Nic Robertson reporting live from Downing Street.

CNN Digital will complement the television coverage with real-time results on its homepage and a live blog featuring news, analysis, and reactions to the election results.