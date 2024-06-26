CNN previews Presidential Debate stage in Atlanta

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As the 2024 election season heats up, all eyes are on Atlanta for the first presidential debate between President Biden and former President Trump, hosted by CNN. Set for June 27 at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion, the event’s stage design might look familiar to viewers.

Clickspring Design created the stage design for the 2020 Election primary season, with the design breaking from tradition by blending simplicity and technology.

The design’s centerpiece is an expansive, curved LED backdrop that dominates the stage. This high-tech canvas provides a dynamic setting that can adapt to the debate’s tone and topics.

Minimalist podiums complement this digital wall, each featuring a frosted lightbox that creates a subtle gradient effect, adding depth without distraction.

The stage’s clean lines and restrained aesthetic aim to focus attention on the candidates and their messages rather than compete for viewers’ attention.

The debate will not feature an audience, and the stage has had an three additional shoot-off walls added where viewers would normally see glimpses of the audience.

As Biden and Trump face off in this crucial debate, the streamlined design provides a modern, functional backdrop that will be seen across networks carrying CNN’s feed.