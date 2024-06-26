DPA Microphones and Wisycom join forces to enhance presence in the United States

DPA Microphones and Wisycom, renowned leaders in the professional audio industry, are thrilled to announce a strategic alliance in the United States. Building on a history of close collaboration, with successful initiatives in marketing and product technology, both companies are dedicated to delivering high-end microphone and wireless solutions to audio professionals.

The partnership marks a significant step forward in aligning the strengths of the two brands while preserving their distinct identities. Consolidating operations under one roof at DPA Microphones’ existing corporate headquarters in Longmont, Colorado, enables the companies to efficiently leverage shared resources. The structure currently in place at the DPA facility allows Wisycom to benefit from an expanded service department, augmented customer support team and enhanced logistics infrastructure.

Sales and support efforts will be seamlessly integrated, pooling the expertise of staff from both companies. Area Sales Managers will assume responsibility for driving sales of DPA and Wisycom products in their respective territories, while a dedicated U.S.-based Global Sales Support team will assist customers with both brands. Additionally, the sales, marketing and support teams will expand to facilitate the tremendous growth trajectory of these leading audio companies. Christopher Spahr continues as the commercial lead in the United States, serving as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for both brands.

“We are incredibly excited about the prospects this collaboration presents,” says Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO, DPA Microphones. “By merging our organizations, we aim to showcase the synergies between our product offerings and amplify our impact in the dynamic U.S. market.”

Enzo Frigo, CEO, Wisycom agrees, stating: “This is a unique opportunity for both brands to reach new customers and embark on new ventures. We look forward to strengthening our bond with our talented new colleagues at DPA and expanding our team to continue a journey of growth in North America.”