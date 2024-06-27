AJA unveiled Ki Pro Go2 multi-channel HEVC/AVC recorder at InfoComm 2024

At InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas, AJA Video Systems announced Ki Pro G02, the next generation of its Ki Pro Go multi-channel HD/SD recorder. Sporting an upgraded feature set, the portable, 2RU device facilitates up to four channels of simultaneous H.265 (HEVC) or H.264 (AVC) recording to cost-efficient USB 3.0 drives or network storage with redundant recording and single-channel playback. Ki Pro Go2 helps production professionals produce higher quality images at lower bit rates, allowing for longer recording times. It also provides flexible connectivity, including four 3G-SDI and four HDMI digital video inputs, so they can connect to a wide range of video sources.

“Adapting to a range of production scenarios has grown vital to modern productions, whether on set or in a venue, so AJA keeps versatility top of mind when designing new products. Ki Pro Go2 brings professionals all the great features that Ki Pro Go has to offer, with a sleek design and the added flexibility to record in H.265 or H.264, depending upon each production’s unique needs,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby. “The product was inspired by user feedback in several regions across the globe where H.265 is used extensively, and we’re thrilled to introduce it to the market at InfoComm.”

Ki Pro Go2 boasts an extensive feature set for reliable, high-performance recording and playback in a range of environments, from concert tours and sporting events to houses of worship, universities, and beyond. Setup and operation are simple with an HD display for precise monitoring; video monitoring and menu/status overlays with an on-screen keyboard; dedicated record, play, stop, rewind, and fast-forward buttons; and a standard Ethernet LAN connection for remote configuration and control of the device over a network from any web browser using Ki Pro Go2’s intuitive web user interface (UI).

Integrated input frame synchronizers ensure users don’t have to genlock incoming video signals, while high-quality de-interlacers on each input allow progressive recordings to be made from interlaced inputs. Multi-channel matrix monitoring makes it convenient to monitor multiple camera feeds on a single HDMI or SDI display. Flexible audio functionality supports the capture of up to two channels of embedded audio from 3G-SDI or HDMI inputs, or two channels of Analog Audio from XLR ports, each offering a selection of Line, Mic, or +48V Phantom Power for level control. One of the device’s analog audio inputs can also act as a source for Longitudinal Time Code (LTC) insert.

Recording is convenient and cost-effective with Ki Pro Go2, as the device supports a host of off the shelf USB media. Ki Pro Go2 also records in realtime to network storage via its Ethernet connection and FAT or exFAT file systems are supported for cross-platform use when transferring files to workstations, servers, and more. Multi-channel recording functionality ensures individual recordings for each input, so users can drag and drop files directly from a USB drive into their preferred creative software, and “group recording” is also supported. Clip names are laid out logically, and channel and backup are automatically appended for simple data management. Enhanced Super Out provides a timecode overlay, per channel audio VU meters, and media remaining percentages over SDI and HDMI monitor outputs. The device also facilitates playback of HEVC/AVC files created in supported third-party creative apps.

Ki Pro Go2 feature highlights at a glance:

Multi-channel HD/SD H.265 (HEVC) or H.264 (AVC) recording to USB drives and network storage with redundant recording.

Intuitive operation with an easy-to-navigate web UI that is compatible with standard web browsers, front panel device buttons, and an integrated HD screen.

Flexible connectivity, including 5x USB recording media ports (compatible with off-the-shelf USB 3.2 Gen 1 media), 4x 3G-SDI inputs, 4x HDMI inputs, 4x 3G-SDI outputs, 1x 3G-SDI monitoring output, 1x HDMI monitoring output, balanced XLR analog audio inputs, mic/line/48v switchable, and an Ethernet LAN port.

Realtime recording to network storage.

Onboard exFAT drive formatting.

Built-in frame syncs.

Support for HDMI and SDI multi-channel matrix monitoring and HDMI and SDI.

Enhanced Super Out for monitoring timecode, media status, and audio levels.

Integrated web-browser UI and front panel button controls, with HD resolution video screen for confidence monitoring and menu information.

Single-channel H.264 or H.265 playback, including files externally created in DaVinci Resolve, Avid Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro, and Adobe Premiere Pro.

Selectable VBR recording settings with five options.

Timecode SDI RP-188 Input Support: Time of Day or Timecode Value.

LTC Support, available using a single channel of Analog Audio In.

Two channels of embedded audio per video input.

Three-year warranty and AJA’s world-class support.

Pricing and availability

Ki Pro Go2 will be available in early Q3 for $4,749 US MSRP.

Advertisement