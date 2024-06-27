Big East inks six-year broadcast rights deal with Fox, NBC, TNT

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Big East Conference has announced a new six-year media rights agreement. The agreement, which spans from the 2025-26 to the 2030-31 academic years, continues the conference’s relationship with Fox Sports while introducing comprehensive coverage from NBC Sports and TNT Sports.

CBS is on the outside looking in with the new media rights deal.

Under the new deal, Fox Sports will broadcast at least 80 Big East men’s and women’s basketball games during the regular season and postseason each year. This includes maintaining the Fox network’s exclusive coverage of the Big East Men’s Tournament Final through 2031.

NBC Sports will launch its coverage of Big East men’s basketball with a package of 25 regular season games and five early-round and quarterfinal conference tournament games on Peacock starting in the 2024-25 season. From the 2025-26 season onward, NBC Sports and Peacock will broadcast more than 60 men’s and women’s basketball games annually, including tournament matchups.

TNT Sports will feature over 65 regular season games across TNT, TBS, truTV, and Max beginning in the 2025-26 season. This includes at least 50 men’s basketball games and 15 women’s basketball games each season, all available for streaming on Max. In-depth highlights and ancillary content will also be available on Bleacher Report, House of Highlights, and other platforms.

The agreement was unanimously approved by the presidents of the Big East’s 11 member institutions and is set to enhance the conference’s visibility and financial stability. Creighton University President and Big East Conference Board of Directors Chair Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson emphasized the benefits for student-athletes and the continued competitiveness of the conference.

“Fox Sports, NBC Sports, and TNT Sports will allow the Big East to maintain our high level of national broadcast and cable exposure while adding first-time streaming coverage for men’s basketball games and expanded distribution of games on the women’s basketball side,” said Hendrickson. “The arrangement will provide enhanced revenue and long-term stability for the conference, create benefits for our student-athletes, and allow us to remain nationally competitive in our marquee sport: basketball.”

The new media rights agreement not only adds extensive coverage of Big East basketball but also includes coverage of Olympic sports championships, such as soccer, lacrosse, volleyball, baseball and softball.

