Fresno area forest fire takes out TV transmitter on Bear Mountain

Multiple television and radio broadcasters have had their over-the-air signals shuttered following the spread of a forest fire outside Fresno, California.

Branded the Fresno June Lightning Complex Fire, the fire originated from a lightning strike on Monday, June 24, and spread to Bear Mountain in Fresno County.

Valley PBS, KVPT, has acknowledged their transmitter and facilities on the mountain were destroyed.

CBS 47, KGPE, also has a transmitter on a different portion of Bear Mountain, but as of today, it has not been impacted by the fire.

Along with various television and radio transmitters down, National Weather Service equipment and NOAA Weather Radio transmitters have also been impacted.

Meanwhile, KTVZ has been taken off the air in Oregon due to power outages caused by a different fire at the station’s transmitter site at Finley Butte.