Mountain West college football games to air on truTV and Max

TNT Sports has announced a multi-year agreement with the Mountain West Conference to air live college football games exclusively on truTV and Max starting this season. The coverage will commence with San José State hosting Sacramento State on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10 p.m. ET.

The inaugural season will feature 14 Mountain West games, with the first Saturday game set for Aug. 31, where San Diego State will host Texas A&M Commerce at 8 p.m. ET. truTV and Max will broadcast four Saturday doubleheaders on Sept. 7, 14, 21, and Oct. 12, along with single games on Oct. 5, 19, 26, and Nov. 2.

“TNT Sports provides the Mountain West with a third national television partner to showcase the outstanding student-athletes across the league,” said MW Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. “TNT Sports has always been a leader in sports broadcasting, and adding one of the top conferences in the FBS to its lineup will certainly be a benefit to MW and college football fans across the country.”

“We are excited to partner with the Mountain West and bring these compelling college football games to truTV and Max,” said Raphael Poplock, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Business Development and Partnerships, TNT Sports. “With this agreement, we will further expand our live sports programming on truTV while creating additional exposure for the Mountain West and its student athletes across our TNT Sports platforms.”

This agreement marks the return of college football to TNT Sports, which last televised games in 2006. TNT Sports will also air two first-round College Football Playoff games during the 2024 and 2025 seasons and two quarterfinal games annually from 2026 through 2028.

The complete schedule for the Mountain West college football games on truTV and Max is as follows:

Aug. 29: Sacramento State at San José State, 10 p.m.

Aug. 31: Texas A&M Commerce at San Diego State, 8 p.m.

Sept. 7: Idaho at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.; Georgia Southern at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: Kennesaw State at San José State, 7 p.m.; New Mexico State at Fresno State, 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 21: UTEP at Colorado State, 5 p.m.; Fresno State at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 5: Nevada at San José State, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12: San José State at Colorado State, 3:30 p.m.; Air Force at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19: New Mexico at Utah State, 4 p.m.

Oct. 26: San José State at Fresno State, 8 p.m.

Nov. 2: Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Further details about the coverage will be announced as the season approaches.