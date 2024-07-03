Supponor announces record deployment levels for AI-based virtual advertising platform

Supponor, a technology provider in virtual advertising for sports, has today announced record deployment figures for its award-winning AI-based virtual advertising platform Supponor Air.

In a highly successful 2023-24 sports season, the technology was implemented in over 10,000 feeds at almost 3,000 live events at 200 stadiums and arenas across every continent, encompassing a wide variety of sports from football and hockey to motorsport.

The company also continued to grow in line with its achievements, with key announcements including the appointment of Simon Green as its new CEO.

Supponor grew its presence in winter sports, with its virtual advertising solution being used for the first time at the Ski World Cup finals. The company also continued its successful multi-year partnership agreement with the NHL. This includes delivery of its Digitally Enhanced Dasherboard technology solution, which enables the real-time digital replacement of camera-visible arena dasherboards within live local, national and international NHL game broadcasts. This season, the solution was deployed at over 1,300 matches in 37 venues, enabling over 6,200 feeds. Supponor also continued its highly successful partnerships with the IIHF and 3ICE at over 70 local and international matches.

In football, the adoption of Supponor Air continued to build momentum, with leading leagues, including LaLiga (Spain), Bundesliga (Germany), Serie A (Italy), Ligue 1 (France) in Europe, and overseas in Liga MX (Mexico) and the A-League (Australia). deploying the solution. In addition, Supponor AIR® was also adopted across a range of major international football competitions and tournaments, including around 40 national federation matches on behalf of The FA (England), DFB (Germany), RFEF (Spain), FIGC (Italy), KNVB (Netherlands), RBFA (Belgium), SvFF (Sweden), ÖFB (Austria), UAF (Ukraine), and several federations in the Americas including CBF (Brazil) and FMF (Mexico). Also several recurrent continental competitions, such as the AFC Asia Cup ’23 in Qatar and the CONCACAF Gold Cup in North America, saw Supponor AIR® being deployed across a wide number of matches, stadiums, and international feeds.

This exceptional growth would not have been possible without the extensive group of collaborations that Supponor is grateful for having with partners such as TGI Sport, NHL, GRUP MEDIAPRO, Infront, SPORTFIVE, Interregional Sports Group, Dome Productions, Brax Sports Assets, Publicidad Virtual, Sporteo, Australasian Media Co, and more.

During this year, the appointment of Green as Supponor CEO strengthened the company’s senior leadership team. Having previously served as COO, he replaced James B. Gambrell, who stepped down from the role to serve as a non-executive director.

“The Supponor team has delivered another outstanding year, working closely with our partners around the world to provide the world’s most powerful and effective virtual advertising solution,” commented Simon Green, CEO of Supponor, in a statement. “We look forward to building on this success as we continue to bring new innovations to market that will build more value for the advertising industry.”

