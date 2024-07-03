Fox’s Tubi FAST launches in U.K.

Fox Corp. has launched its free, ad-supported streaming television offering Tubi in the U.K., joining in increasingly crowded streaming market there.

Tubi offers over 20,000 episodes and movies on-demand, combining content from a variety of partners, including Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Entertainment and its own outlets.

In the U.K., Tubi goes up against other free offerings ITVX, BBC iPlayer and Channel 4. It also competes against Netflix and Disney+’s ad-supported tiers.

Other paid streamers, such as Paramount+, are available in the U.K. but don’t currently offer ad-supported tiers in the market.

Fox Corp. and News Corp. have close ties to the U.K., with the Murdoch family playing a key role in newspaper publishing and TV broadcasting in the region in a variety of capacities over the years.