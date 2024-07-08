ABC Joe Biden interview outperforms other major networks combined

ABC News‘ exclusive interview with President Joe Biden drew 8.5 million viewers, according to the latest Nielsen ratings data.

The special, which aired at 8 p.m. eastern, July 6, 2024, featured “Good Morning America” and “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos sitting down with Biden in his first TV interview since a poor debate performance June 27, 2024.

“One on One with President Biden” drew more viewers than NBC, CBS and Fox’s viewership for the time period combined.

According to ABC, the special was the highest-rated news program in primetime since Stephanopoulos interviewed former FBI director James Comey in 2018, not including debates or election night coverage.

8.5 million viewers pales in comparison to the 51.3 million viewers who watched the CNN-produced debate June 27, which is a combined total of the multiple major broadcast and cable networks who simulcasted the CNN feed.

That figure, meanwhile, was down significantly from key 2016 and 2020 debates that aired across multiple networks, which drew as many as 84 million viewers.