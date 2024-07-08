Orange to provide private 5G, push-to-talk for Paris Olympics transmission

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) has selected French telecom company Orange as the sole service provider for live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This partnership will see Orange transmit one of the world’s most-watched sporting events to an estimated 4 billion viewers globally.

The International Broadcast Center (IBC) at Le Bourget will serve as the operations hub, with Orange connecting it to 35 competition venues across France and Tahiti.

“We’ll be delivering all the action from the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games from each of the venues, whether in Paris, Marseille, Lille, Nantes, Bordeaux… or even Tahiti,” said Pierre-Louis de Guillebon, CEO of Orange Events.

Network resilience is Orange’s primary focus.

“We have to anticipate all scenarios, from fiber outages to attacks or climate crises,” noted de Guillebon.

The scale of the operation is unprecedented in Olympic history. The Opening and Closing Ceremonies alone will employ nearly 500 cameras, a significant increase from the usual 60. Innovative camera placements, such as those on athletes’ equipment for kite surfing events in Marseille, promise to deliver immersive footage.

Orange is deploying new technologies to meet the Games’ technical demands.

A private 5G network will serve key venues, enabling the transmission of feeds from numerous cameras without impacting the public network. The company has also developed a “push-to-talk” communication function using a priority 4G network, effectively turning mobile phones into enhanced walkie-talkies with messaging and video capabilities.

Advertisement

Approximately 1,000 Orange employees will support the event.

“In an increasingly complicated world, it is an honor to contribute to the world’s most iconic sporting event, which is an invitation to and celebration of top-level performance. It requires us to stay focused and humble to the end,” said de Guillebon.