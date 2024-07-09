ABC News elevates Rick Klein to D.C. bureau chief

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC News has promoted its political director to vice president and chief of the network’s key Washington, D.C., bureau.

Rick Klein, who joined ABC News in 2007, will continue to lead the network’s political coverage as well, including the network’s Sunday morning public affairs program, “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” and will drive collaboration across ABC News’ political team and D.C.-based reporters with all divisions and departments, as well as with ABC-owned stations and affiliates.

“As a seasoned and highly respected journalist, Rick is uniquely qualified to lead our Washington bureau at such a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, said Debra OConnell, president of Disney Entertainment’s news group and networks, in a statement. “His years of guiding our coverage of the biggest political news events, including five presidential elections, and providing critical analysis across ABC News’ programs and platforms are invaluable to our exceptional team and viewers.”

During his time at ABC News, Klein has filled a wide range of roles both on air and off.

He has helped plan and produce more than 20 debates and candidate town halls for ABC News, as well as presidential interviews with a broad range of ABC News anchors and correspondents, from Diane Sawyer, Charlie Gibson and Barbara Walters to David Muir, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Klein has also interviewed a wide range of key political figures, including President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Sen. Mitt Romney, former House Speaker Paul Ryan, and the late Senators Edward M. Kennedy and John McCain, among other prominent individuals.