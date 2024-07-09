Riedel Communications powers TVMonaco’s inaugural broadcast with state-of-the-art intercom solutions

Riedel Communications today announced that TVMonaco, the first general-interest public television channel in Monaco, has selected Riedel’s cutting-edge Artist intercom system and a suite of SmartPanels, along with the Bolero wireless intercom system, to ensure seamless communication across its broadcast operations. Officially launched on Sept. 1, 2023, by Prince Albert II of Monaco, and a new addition to the TV5Monde network, TVMonaco is dedicated to delivering content centered around the environment, news, sports, and the art of living on the Grande Riviera. TVMonaco’s choice of Riedel’s intercom solutions meets the broadcaster’s current needs as a new station and supports its overall business strategy, enabling more responsive and effective communications, both internally and externally.

“Riedel’s state-of-the-art solutions not only met our immediate communication needs but also gave us confidence in our ability to launch a brand-new broadcast station on schedule and bring our programming to air successfully,” said Sylvain Bottari, CTO at TVMonaco. “The company’s commitment to excellence and its unparalleled support have been instrumental in ensuring a seamless launch for TVMonaco within a short time frame, and the intercom systems have performed flawlessly since day one.”

The Artist-1024, SmartPanel, and Bolero systems are integral to TVMonaco’s operations, supporting editorial and technical teams by facilitating communication between the control room, MCR, seven editing rooms, and maintenance cockpit. Renowned for their reliability and highly regarded by TVMonaco’s technical team for their extensive deployment in audiovisual production and OB vans, the Riedel intercom systems have proved especially useful for TVMonaco’s sports magazine and TV news segments, which require intensive communication.

The production team also relies on the Riedel solutions to ensure connectivity with external partners. The system’s compatibility with various audio formats, including Dante, Madi, and AES67, as well as its support for SMPTE ST 2110, provides TVMonaco with a future-proof solution.

An Artist-1024 intercom node, along with an array of Riedel SmartPanels (including the RSP-1232 HL, RSP-2318, and DSP-2312), and Bolero beltpacks, was delivered and taken live to support the channel’s inaugural broadcast. The ergonomic design of the SmartPanels, the flexibility of Artist for daily studio operations, and the unparalleled performance of the Bolero wireless system were key factors in TVMonaco’s decision to choose Riedel over other vendors. Riedel’s Director software provides a user-friendly interface that accelerates the production workflow and enhances daily operations.

“I am delighted to see our partnership with TVMonaco come to fruition,” said Philippe Delépine, Regional Sales Manager Southern Europe at Riedel. “Their selection of our wired and wireless intercom systems for this critical launch underscores the trust and confidence they have in our solutions. Moreover, this collaboration exemplifies Riedel’s ongoing commitment to delivering reliable, intuitive communication solutions that empower broadcasters to excel in a competitive media landscape.”