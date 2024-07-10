CNN laying off 100

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As part of a massive restructuring plan announced July 10, 2024, CNN is laying off about 100 staffers.

CNN currently employs around 3,500 around the globe, so the cuts represent approximately 2.8% of its workforce.

The layoffs were announced in a memo from CNN CEO Mark Thompson. He did not provide details about specific functions or locations affected by the layoffs.

In the same memo, Thompson noted it is combining its three newsrooms into a single operation, so it’s possible that at least some of the eliminated positions represent duplicative roles.

The network is also streamlining many newsroom operations, including a new centralized ingest and planning function.

In addition to bidding farewell to around 100 employees, the network also closed some open positions throughout the company as part of efforts to reduce its payroll.

CNN will then, in turn, open up an unspecified number of positions within its “news lab” initiative, though it’s not clear how many will be available, where they would be located or if any laid of staffers could use their experience and skills to transition to those roles.

Laid off employees will receive severance packages, career counseling and assistance with job placement, according to the memo.