Ikegami announces new additions to its range of broadcast picture monitors

Ikegami announced two new additions to its range of broadcast quality picture monitors: the 24-inch HLM-2460WA and 18.5 inch HLM-1860WR. These will make their European exhibition premiere on Ikegami’s stand 12.A31 at IBC 2024, Amsterdam, September 13th-16th.

“Both monitors are optimized for 1920 x 1080 HD which continues to be the most popular resolution for routine broadcast production and transmission,” comments Gisbert Hochguertel, Ikegami Europe product specialist. “Building on the features and performance of its HLM-2460W predecessor, the 24-inch HLM-2460WA reproduces more accurate dynamics of the source images thanks to a 1920 x 1200 native pixel IPS LCD panel with 1,800:1 contrast ratio and 400 nits peak brightness. It is designed for use in broadcast environments such as edit suites where a computer-friendly WUXGA display resolution is preferred, and for integration into monitor walls.”

Production-related features of the HLM-2460WA include picture-in-picture and side-by-side video display, preset and operator-configurable onscreen markers plus red/green/yellow tally. Dynamic and static under-monitor display facilities are provided in addition to closed caption and vertical interval timecode display. Also included are user selectable test signals, waveform monitoring and vectorscope display tools, image and test signal mix, dot-by-dot display, plus 2x and 4x zoom. Audio capabilities include SDI audio de-embedding, eight-channel audio level metering and 5.1 channel surround-sound down-mix output.

Optional automatic calibration software ensures consistent and accurate color reproduction throughout the monitor’s lifetime. It aligns R/G/B gain levels to exhibit the correct white balance by acquiring real-time measurement data via a choice of colorimeters from Jeti Specbos (model 1211-2), Klein Instruments (K10-A) or Konica Minolta (CA-310/CA-410).

The HLM-2460WA can be controlled remotely (via Ethernet, RS-485 or GPIO), or directly from its front panel. High dynamic range support is available as an option, including HLG1, HLG2 and S-Log3 HDR EOTF in addition to conventional gamma.

Also new, the Ikegami HLM-1860WR is a 1920 x 1080 pixel native HD multi-format monitor with a larger 18.5-inch IPS LCD panel than its HLM-1760WR predecessor, within the same 19-inch rack-width 7 U high housing. The display has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits peak brightness, allowing it to reproduce clear images even in outdoor environments. Among features shared with the HLM-2460WA are user-definable reference marker lines or boxes which can be created easily using a USB mouse, eight channels of SDI-embedded audio metering and seamless tally integration via Ethernet via TSL V5.0 protocol. The HLM-1860WR requires just 48 watts of mains power or 43.2 watts of 12 volt DC battery power. Width/height/depth dimensions are 440 x 301 x 80 mm.