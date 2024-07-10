Spectrum customers now eligible to get ViX at no extra charge

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Charter Communications and TelevisaUnivision have announced a new ad-supported premium subscription version of streamer ViX that will be available to Spectrum customers with Univision as part of their channel lineups at no additional charge.

A “Premium with Ads” tier is now available to customers who have access to Univision as part of their Spectrum TV Select or Mi Plan Latino packages.

Through the companies’ new multi-year agreement, customers can immediately begin streaming the 17,000 hours of premium original series, movies and live sports currently available on ViX – including this week’s CONMEBOL Copa América and UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals and title games in addition to the full library of on demand content spanning all genres.

“The addition of ViX’s Premium with Ads to our Spectrum TV Select and Mi Plan Latino plans will enable our customers to watch even more premium Spanish-language content as part of their Spectrum video service,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president, programming acquisition for Charter, in a statement. “By working with our programming partners to include streaming apps like ViX in our video packages at no extra cost, we continue to evolve our new video paradigm with extraordinary additional value for customers.”

Through ViX’s ad-supported premium tier, subscribers can enjoy the streaming service’s full original content slate, including the latest series “Lalola,” “El Extraño Retorno de Diana Salazar,” “El Gallo de Oro” and “De Viaje con los Derbez”; hit movies “Es por su bien,” “Radical” and “¿Quieres ser mi hijo?,” and the most anticipated new releases coming this summer and fall, including “Chiquis Sin Filtro” and “Y Llegaron de Noche.” ViX subscribers will also have access to the best soccer content all year long, including Liga MX, the most-watched soccer league in the United States, UEFA Champions League, the most prestigious club competition in the world, and more.

“With our new ViX offering living alongside TelevisaUnivision’s full linear channel lineup, Spectrum customers have access to an unprecedented amount of Spanish-language content across all genres,” said Mike Angus, executive vice president of global distribution partnerships at TelevisaUnivision. “ViX continues to see significant growth, and we’re thrilled to partner with Spectrum in furthering our mission of serving the massive U.S. Hispanic audience, leading the industry in revolutionizing the accessibility and value of Spanish-language content.”