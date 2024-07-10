‘True Crime News’ names showrunner, EPs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Syndicated show “True Crime News” has decided on a showrunner and executive producer team.

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Telepictures, the new 30-minute true crime show has been cleared in 98% of the U.S. It will offer stations 52 weeks of shows.

Albert Lewitinn will join as showrunner, with Jeremy Spiegel and Theresa Coffino serving as executive producers.

Spiegel and Coffino also serve as EPs of syndicated newsmagazine “Extra.”

“True Crime News” launches Sept. 9, 2024, with host Ana Garcia, who is already hosting the “True Crime Daily” podcast.

The show is slated to air on Fox-owned stations in major markets, with other station groups broadcasting the show in other markets.

“True Crime News” is capitalizing on the booming demand for true crime content that has been fueled by documentaries and dramatizations on streamers and linear TV. NBCUniversal has also been syndicating “Dateline,” which has adopted a true crime format, since 2017.

