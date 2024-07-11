Ateme at IBC 2024: Cutting-edge solutions to maximize output and minimize costs for content and service providers

Ateme, the global leader in video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions with innovation at its core, will set the standard at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam. From September 13th to 16th, at booth 1.D61, visitors at IBC 2024 can expect to dive into cutting-edge technologies that push the boundaries of transformation, monetization, and experience.

Transformation: Ateme is revolutionizing video delivery with infrastructure-neutral solutions, offering a choice between optimized on-premises and scalable cloud-centric options, including robust SaaS offerings. We’re tearing down the barriers between on-the-ground and cloud operations, creating seamless, cost-effective workflows. Our integrated approach slashes infrastructure investments and operational costs, letting you do more with less.

Monetization: Get ready to maximize your revenue with our powerful dynamic ad insertion (DAI) and free ad-supported TV (FAST) technologies. Our AI-managed workflows take DAI to the next level, ensuring precise ad targeting and increased profits.

Experience: Experience the future of streaming with our low-latency live sports tech and immersive video/audio capabilities. The Gen7 Stream encoding engine and MV-HEVC advancements showcased on the Apple Vision Pro, deliver jaw-dropping quality for VoD and live applications. These great experiences are managed with Ateme’s AI Streaming, using data from player to encoder to drive compute and network optimization. With Ateme you’re not just reaching viewers—you’re engaging them like never before to truly maximize output and minimize cost.

“In this fiercely competitive industry, enhancing user experience while boosting operational efficiency is non-negotiable,” declared Rémi Beaudouin, chief strategy officer at Ateme. “At IBC 2024, we’re rolling out flexible, hybrid solutions that seamlessly operate across on-premises and cloud environments. With AI, we’re driving superior engagement and cost efficiencies. Our versatile approach empowers content and service providers to conquer challenges with streamlined workflows and groundbreaking business models, perfectly aligned with their financial targets.”

Ateme’s activities and speaking engagements at IBC 2024

IBC Accelerator

Project: Scalable Ultra-Low Latency Streaming for Premium Sports: Championed by Comcast, BT Media & Broadcast, Associated Press and Globo. Participants: Ateme, AMD & HP, Castlabs and VideoClarity seek to achieve sub-2-second glass-to-glass delay with standard adaptive streaming. The pipeline will utilize low-latency encoding and segment-based ingest, the latest low-delay extensions to MPEG DASH.

Project Presentation: September 14, 13:30-14:30, in Hall 3, The Innovation Stage

Project PoC: The Accelerator Zone, Hall3

5G-MAG Insights: Immersive Video Codecs

September 13, 12:00-17:00 in the Meeting room G.106: Mickael Raulet, CTO at Ateme, will participate in the 5G-MAG INSIGHTS technology conference. He will present next gen video codecs and new immersive video codecs and methods for capturing and transporting spatial information, with a focus on MV-HEVC.

Smart-CD: An efficient and sustainable end-to-end video streaming architecture

Project: Smart-CD is a French project developing an energy-efficient video streaming solution to help operators and users manage their environmental impact. By establishing consumption metrics and optimization techniques throughout the distribution chain, the project aims to make video streaming more sustainable. This paper outlines the project’s background, technological challenges, and early results, along with ongoing optimization strategies. Participants: Ateme, GreenWeb, Motion Spell, Telecom Paris and Viaccess Orca

Project Presentation: September 13, 11:00-12:30