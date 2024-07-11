CNN, Fox plan to create broadcast locations in downtown Milwaukee for Republican National Convention

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As Milwaukee gears up for the Republican National Convention, downtown will play host to a variety of temporary broadcast studios.

Fox News is converting GATHER, the event space across from Fiserv Forum, into a studio. The network plans to brand the building’s facade with larger-than-life images of network personalities.

CNN is bringing back the CNN Grill concept used at previous conventions, partnering with Politico to create the CNN-Politico Grill.

Historic Turner Hall will serve as the home to the grill with a temporary neon sign and banners added to the facade, a contrast against the building’s Cream City brick exterior.

Both Fox News and CNN’s studios will be within the Secret Service’s “hard zone,” meaning only credentialed individuals will have close access. This restriction highlights the delicate balance between security concerns and public engagement during such high-profile events.

C-SPAN will set up in East Town, while Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart will broadcast from the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

Fiserv Forum, which is hosting the convention, will also host most broadcasters, with luxury suites repurposed as broadcast spaces.

As Milwaukee prepares to host this political extravaganza, the city finds itself at the intersection of national politics and media spectacle.

The RNC is set for July 15-18.