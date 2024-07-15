MSNBC preempts ‘Morning Joe,’ reportedly over concerns about ‘inappropriate’ guest comments

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC has preempted its morning news and analysis show “Morning Joe” July 15, 2024, reportedly over concerns about comments its guests might make about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

CNN sources say that the network pulled the show from the schedule “to avoid a scenario in which one of the show’s stable of two dozen-plus guests might make an inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole.”

MSNBC did not immediately respond to NewscastStudio’s request for comment on why the show was pulled off the schedule.

Instead of “Morning Joe,” the network is opting to air rolling breaking news coverage, which is expected to continue much of the day before transitioning to coverage of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Anchor Ana Cabrera, who normally appears immediately after “Morning Joe,” on “Ana Cabrera Reports,” anchored starting at 6 a.m. eastern. The program was branded using the “MSNBC Reports” name along with the NBC News special report banners.

“Morning Joe” co-anchors Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough did not appear on-air during the time period.

The move to swap out “Morning Joe” with breaking news coverage could be viewed from multiple perspectives.

Yanking the show from the schedule over concerns about what pundits might say could be seen as a tacit acknowledgment that the broadcast tends to view Trump in a negative light.

Scarborough is a former Republican Congressman representing Florida, and he, alongside Brzezinski, whom he is married to, have largely denounced many of Trump’s actions and policies. The show and its hosts also tend to take more of a moral high-ground stance against Trump’s rhetoric of hate and misinformation.

For its part, MSNBC could argue that it is simplifying morphing to provide an extended coverage developing story that also has direct ties another major story of the day, the RNC.

MSNBC tossed out much of its normal weekend schedule on July 14, 2025, including retitling the blocks as “MSNBC Breaking News” and providing extended coverage of the shooting in Pennsylvania.

Other networks had previously shuffled schedules July 14 to include much of their weekday primetime lineups with RNC preview coverage, which ended up focusing on the shooting as well.