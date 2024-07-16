See networks’ broadcast booths at the RNC 2024

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

For coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention, the networks have setup a variety of broadcast locations in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The more well-known “skybox” booth setups are typically located above at least the first tier of seating in the stadiums used for these major events in order to showcase a sweeping view of the convention stage and floor behind anchors.

For the 2024 RNC, the various networks set up one or more skybox styles booths in varying sizes, though they also had the option to use spaces closer to the floor. Roving reporters are also permitted on the floor of the convention for interviews and reactions.

Here’s a look at some of the spaces the networks created in Milwaukee. Note the images may not represent all of the spaces each network has in Milwaukee, including off-site locations such as the CNN-Politico Grill and Fox’s off-set event site it converted into a studio.

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News and MSNBC

Advertisement

PBS News

Fox

CNN

Many broadcasters are also offering at least some coverage from other locations, namely New York and Washington, and typically use video wall technology to showcase a feed of the convention stage and floor behind anchors who aren’t actually sitting in a skybox.

Prior to the rise in popularity of video walls, networks typically dispatched more talent to conventions, with more creating multiple setups and alternative locations.

It’s also common for networks to share spaces with sister networks — such as MSNBC, NBC and CNBC. Booths are also typically available for local TV stations. WTMJ, the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, is sharing a booth for Scripps News, a news channel owned by the station’s parent company.

Most political conventions are held in buildings designers as sports arenas and networks typically are give spots with viewers of the stage. However, most of these layouts tend to be curved, meaning that it’s not uncommon to see one network’s exterior booth signage show up behind another network’s talent during coverage.

Many networks pull old set pieces out of storage for all or part of their convention looks each year. Some will also ship some or all scenery and technical gear from one convention to another depending on how well the logistics work out.

With the 2024 Democratic National Convention scheduled to start Aug. 19, 2024, there’s over a month between each event for items to moved from Milwaukee to Chicago, two cities that are relatively close together in terms of tractor trailer shipping services.