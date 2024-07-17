‘The Bear,’ ‘Shōgun’ lead Emmy nominations

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced July 17, 2024, at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, recognizing remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling across multiple platforms.

The live ceremony was hosted by Emmy winners Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph along with Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego.

The nearly 22,000 voting members of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences nominated an abundance of inspiring talent and a robust selection of diverse program offerings. In a year marked by significant challenges and changes in the Television landscape, the nominations recognize the excellent work of performers, producers, writers, directors, craftspeople, and professionals above and below the line on television programs from the 2023 – 2024 eligibility year.

“Television delivers stories that connect us, uplift us, challenge us, and always entertain us. Today, I am honored to celebrate the outstanding work of our extraordinarily talented and hardworking creative community,” said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego. “This morning’s Emmy nominations are a testament to their contributions and highlight the incredible programming that has risen to the top of an exceptional year in TV.”

“The Bear” set a new record for nominations in a single year in the comedy category with 23 (previously held by “30 Rock” with 22 nominations in 2009), and “Shōgun” lead this year’s drama category with 25 nominations.

The 36 first-time performer nominees across all performer categories this year are Eric André (The Eric Andre Show), Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun), Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers), Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Lionel Boyce (The Bear), Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear), Dakota Fanning (Ripley), Richard Gadd (performance, producer and writing nominations for Baby Reindeer), Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge), Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer), Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live), Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer), John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country), Takehiro Hira (Shōgun), Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry), Greta Lee (The Morning Show), Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Lesley Manville (The Crown), Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer), Lamorne Morris (Fargo), Karen Pittman (The Morning Show), Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building), Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country), Paul Rudd (performance for Only Murders in the Building and narrator for Secrets of the Octopus), Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun), Anna Sawai (Shōgun), Mena Suvari (RZR), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), Dominic West (The Crown) and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs).

In addition to Gadd and Rudd, performers with multiple nominations this year include Quinta Brunson (performance and writing for Abbott Elementary), Jodie Foster (performance and producer for True Detective: Night Country), Donald Glover (performance and writing for Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Jon Hamm (performance for Fargo and The Morning Show), Brie Larson (performance and producer for Lessons in Chemistry), Jonathan Pryce (performance for The Crown and Slow Horses), Maya Rudolph (performance for Loot, performance and music & lyrics for Saturday Night Live, character voice-over for Big Mouth), Andrew Scott (performance and producer for Ripley) and Kristen Wiig (performance for Palm Royale and Saturday Night Live).

Emmy Nominations presenter Ralph was surprised by Abrego at the conclusion of the announcement ceremony with her third nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

The nominations rosters may be revised in cases where names or titles are incorrect or appeals for changes—including the addition or removal of names—are approved by the Television Academy’s Emmy Awards Committee. Producer eligibility is based primarily on title; producer nominees in certain program categories will be announced early August and may increase the number of multiple nominees. Final-round online voting begins August 15, 2024.

The complete list of Emmy nominations, as compiled by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP, is available here.

As previously announced, Emmy Award winners Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon along with Emmy-nominated Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment are set to return as executive producers of the 76th Emmy Awards. This marks their second consecutive year in the role.

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, from 8 to 11 p.m. eastern from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live and stream the next day on Hulu. The 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards take place at the Peacock Theater over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, and Sunday, Sept. 8, 202, with an edited presentation to air on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at 8 p.m. eastern on FXX.