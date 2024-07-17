Interra Systems to showcase best-in-class media QC, monitoring, and analysis tools at SET Expo 2024

At the SET Expo 2024 Show, happening from August 19-22 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Interra Systems will present the latest enhancements to its comprehensive suite of QC, monitoring, and analysis tools. At Interra Systems’ partner Phase’s booth #41, the company will showcase its Baton 9.0 and Baton Captions solutions alongside its multi-award-winning Orion content monitoring solution for monitoring linear/IP and live/VOD streaming content. Also on display will be the company’s VEGA media analyzer for in-depth analysis and compliance checking of compressed video.

“We are thrilled to showcase our latest advancements at SET Expo, leveraging our strong presence in the LATAM market from within our partner Phase’s booth,” said Ashish Basu executive vice president, global sales and business development at Interra Systems. “With SVOD services projected to reach 165 million subscribers in Latin America by 2029, the imperative for operators to enhance user experiences and differentiate their offerings is more critical than ever. At SET Expo, we are eager to connect with broadcasters and streaming service providers to build enduring partnerships aimed at delivering the quality of experience their customers expect. Our state-of-the-art solutions, supporting both IP and OTT workflows, are ideally suited for media companies striving for supreme video and audio quality throughout their content preparation and delivery processes.”

Interra Systems Solutions on Display at SET Expo 2024:

Streamlining QC workflows with Baton

At SET Expo 2024, attendees will get to experience the latest version of Interra Systems’ Baton solution in action. Featuring advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, this updated version continues to lead the industry in automated QC platforms, meeting the highest standards for quality and compliance.

The solution includes several new enhancements, such as the new Baton 9.0 engine, which offers significant framework updates, optimized MXF file verification, advanced diagnostic tools for system health monitoring, and API improvements.

Interra Systems will also reveal new features added to its Baton Media Player, which simplifies how media professionals can play, inspect, and verify audio and video content.

In addition, new functionalities in Baton Captions, which leverage cutting-edge ML and automatic speech recognition technology to streamline caption-related tasks for broadcasters and media professionals, will be demonstrated.

Improving QoS and QoE with Orion content monitoring

At SET Expo 2024, new Orion and Orion-OTT capabilities will be showcased, supporting a wide range of deployment scenarios in hybrid and cloud environments. These enhancements cater to linear broadcast, IP-based delivery, and live/VOD OTT content.

Advertisement

The Orion-OTT platform now includes localization support, certification for the latest OS releases, and Dolby Atmos integration. Additional updates improve dynamic ad insertion (DAI) and server-side ad monitoring, low-latency stream monitoring, and provide support for the latest DRM solutions, solidifying Orion as a comprehensive content delivery and management solution.

Future-proofing IP monitoring with Orion 2110 probe

Interra Systems’ Orion 2110 Probe, which supports the SMPTE ST 2110 standard and enables broadcasters to future-proof the end-to-end monitoring of video quality in IP environments, will also be one of the key solutions on display at SET Expo 2024.

Gaining end-to-end video visibility with Orion Central Manager (OCM)

Interra Systems’ Orion Central Manager (OCM), which offers comprehensive, end-to-end insights into video operations, and centralized management of IP and OTT probes, will be showcased at SET Expo 2024. Recent enhancements include end-to-end ad insertion monitoring, support for audio alerts, and user group permissions for precise access control.

Elevating media analysis with Vega Media Analyzer (VMA)

Interra Systems’ industry-leading media analysis platform – Vega – for standards compliance, debugging, and interoperability of encoded streams will be exhibited at SET Expo 2024, offering the latest support for the highest number of industry compression standards, such as AVS, HDR, AV1, GIF, VVC, Dolby Vision, ATSC 3.0, Dolby Atmos, DTS Audio, DolbyE Audio, Dolby AC4, Apple ProRes, JPEG XS, and HEIF.