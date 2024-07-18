Las Vegas Telemundo promotes assignment editor to anchor, reporter

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

KBLR, the Telemundo-owned station in Las Vegas has hired Katia Gutiérrez had been promoted to news anchor and multimedia journalist for its Noticiero Telemundo Las Vegas operation.

Gutiérrez debuted on the staiton’s 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. newscasts July 17, 2024.

Gutiérrez joined Telemundo Las Vegas in February 2023 to lead KBLR’s assignment desk. During her tenure in that role, she played a key role in coordinating coverage of major events, such as Super Bowl LVIII and the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.

“Katia’s dedication and passion for delivering impactful stories to our community make her a perfect fit for this role,” said Johali Carmona, news director for Telemundo Las Vegas, in a statement. “We look forward to her continued growth and contributions to our news team.”

Prior to KBLR, Gutiérrez served as head of information, correspondent, and main host for TV Azteca Michoacán. Her work focused on political, social, and cultural events in Michoacán, Mexico, including coverage Pope Francis’ first visit to Mexico, elections, and natural disasters, like Hurricane Rick and Tropical Storms Manuel and Ingrid.