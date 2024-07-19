Chattanooga’s Local 3 News debuts new set, studio upgrades

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Chattanooga’s Local 3 News, WRCB, has introduced a new set from FX Design Group for its newscasts along with a variety of studio technology upgrades.

The new set features a 360-degree layout with overhead cameras providing additional angles.

A Phillips LED video wall serves as the primary backdrop for the anchors, displaying video from the Tennessee Valley region, such as views of Lookout Mountain and the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga.

Camera right includes a weather and traffic center with two additional presentation areas including a large touchscreen monitor.

Additional video walls, including a 3×3 and 3×1, round out the studio, and gradiented RGB light boxes provide flexibility for different dayparts.

Digital Video Group handled studio technology, including additional displays from LG and NEC with video wall scaling from tvONE. FX Design Group handled fabrication, installation and lighting design with new lighting gear from Ikan, Chauvet and ETC.

The studio also includes Sachtler Vario camera pedestals, Autoscript prompters and Sony cameras.

“The planning for this project started a year ago,” said Callie Starnes, Local 3’s president and general manager in a statement. “We started with viewer feedback and then asked our journalists what they needed to serve our audience better. That feedback allowed us to build a space that sets us apart in storytelling capabilities and better serve our community.”

Locally, JDM Construction, Mountain City Electric and Georgia Carpet Industries/Joseph Web Installation also provided support for the project.

The station’s previous set and studio equipment was donated to the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, Ringgold High School, the Chattanooga Theatre Center and Berry College.