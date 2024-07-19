Bay Area Telemundo hires Miryam Villarrea

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo in San Fransisco has hired Miryam Villarrea as an anchor and multimedia journalist.

She will debut on KSTS’s “Noticiero Telemundo 48” on Monday, July 22, 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Miryam to the Telemundo 48 family,” said Stacy Owen, president and general manager of Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area, in a statement. “Her extensive experience and dedication to journalism will enhance our news coverage and strengthen our commitment to serving and uplifting the Hispanic community. Miryam’s involvement will be instrumental in deepening our connection with our audience and addressing the issues that matter most to them.”

Already a part of the Telemundo family, Villarreal was most recently an anchor and reporter for “Noticiero Telemundo California,” broadcast on Northern California stations KCSO, Sacramento, and KNSO, Fresno.

“Miryam’s track record of excellence in journalism and her deep connection to the community make her a perfect fit for Telemundo 48. We look forward to the unique perspective and cultural insight she brings to our newsroom, as well as her passion for telling the stories that matter most to our viewers,” said Stephanie Adrouny, vice president of news for Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area.

“Miryam is a remarkable journalist whose storytelling skills and commitment to integrity are exceptional,” said Sandra Perez, news director for Telemundo 48. “Her deep understanding of the Hispanic community, combined with her passion for telling their stories, will greatly enhance our newsroom. Her addition to our team highlights our dedication to delivering high-quality news that resonates with and serves our diverse audience.”

Before joining Noticiero Telemundo California, Villarreal worked as a multimedia journalist, news anchor, and reporter for Ft. Meyers, Florida, duopoly WINK and WUVF. She also served as a radio announcer and traffic reporter.

Throughout her career, Villarreal has covered major stories and interviewed high-profile personalities such as Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez, former California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, and senior political advisor John Pence, among others. In 2020, she was recognized as one of the most outstanding Latinos in Southwest Florida by Hispanic Heritage en SWFL.

She has been recognized by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists as a finalist for best writer for her report “Raíces Hispanas,” which highlights the preservation of culture through food.

Villarreal grew up in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

She moved to Chicago and earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from Saint Xavier University with a concentration in psychology. Villarreal is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.