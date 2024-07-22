Hunter Biden drops Fox lawsuit

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has dropped his lawsuit over a Fox Nation series.

Hunter Biden had filed suit against the streamer’s parent company earlier in July 2024 over the 2022 fictionalized mock trial series “The Trial of Hunter Biden.”

The series, which has now been pulled from the streamer, contains accusations of charges he was not accused of as well as nude and sexual imagery of him.

Hunter Biden had been using New York’s “revenge porn” law to target Fox.

The series centered around the unproven notions of Hunter Biden’s alleged connections to bribery and foreign lobbying. He has not been charged with any such crimes.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden filed the voluntary dismissal notice without prejudice, which means the suit could be brought back later.

They had said that the series “distorts the truth” and “intentionally manipulates the facts” as well.

Fox had previously called the suit “entirely politically motivated” and “devoid of merit.”

“The core complaint stems from a 2022 streaming program that Mr. Biden did not complain about until sending a letter in late April 2024. The program was removed within days of the letter, in an abundance of caution, but Hunter Biden is a public figure who has been the subject of multiple investigations and is now a convicted felon,” read a statement issued by Fox shortly after the suit was first filed.

Hunter Biden was found guilty on federal gun charges earlier in 2024.