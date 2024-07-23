For-A showcases software-defined IP solutions and hybrid production at IBC 2024
FOR-A, a leading manufacturer of broadcast and production technology, will present its latest innovations in IP-based and hybrid workflows at IBC 2024. The company’s exhibit will focus on software-defined architectures that enable smooth transitions to IP, flexible remote production and advanced AR/VR/XR applications.
“At IBC 2024, we’re demonstrating how broadcasters can evolve their operations to meet today’s production challenges,” said Fabio Varolo, Sales Manager of FOR-A Europe. “Our solutions provide the flexibility to work across SDI, compressed and uncompressed IP, allowing customers to build precisely the functionality they need.”
The FOR-A stand will feature several key areas showcasing the company’s comprehensive range of solutions. In the SMPTE ST 2110 zone, visitors will see an exclusive preview of FOR-A’s new Software-Defined IP Solution. This area will also highlight the FA-1616 multi-channel processor, a software-defined signal processing platform that seamlessly bridges the gap between SDI and IP workflows. The FA-1616 provides frame synchronisation for up to 32 channels, plus colour correction and audio remapping, all in a compact 1RU form factor.
Also featured in this zone will be the RDS Conductor for efficient resource sharing in uncompressed IP environments, the MV-1640IP IP multi viewer, and SOAR-A EDGE, part of FOR-A’s Software Optimized Appliance Revolutionized (SOAR-A) platform. SOAR-A EDGE supports the conversion and delivery of various video formats to SMPTE ST 2110 signals, further enhancing FOR-A’s IP workflow capabilities.
For hybrid workflows combining compressed IP and SDI, FOR-A will demonstrate the Insight Server and ClassX Graphics. This section will also feature the MFR-3100EX all-in-one production center and HVS-190OU & HVS-491OU video switchers, showcasing the versatility of FOR-A’s hybrid solutions.
A highlight of the hybrid zone will be the SOAR-A SWITCH, a fully software-based switcher powered by ClassX. This innovative product offers a wide range of artistic options for effects and transitions, thanks to ClassX’s deep graphics expertise. SOAR-A SWITCH features an intuitive GUI and an optional FOR-A switcher physical panel, providing flexibility for various production environments.
Recognising the growing importance of extended reality in broadcasting, FOR-A will showcase AR/XR/VR capabilities with Koala camera tracking and ClassX graphics solutions. An Alfalite LED wall will complete the dynamic stand display.
“Our IBC showcase reflects the industry’s move towards software-defined, IP-centric workflows,” added Varolo. “We’re excited to show how FOR-A solutions can help broadcasters navigate this transition, whether they’re looking at remote production, ST 2110 implementation, or exploring XR technologies.”
Visitors to the FOR-A stand will see how these technologies integrate to create flexible, future-proof production environments. The company’s focus on software-defined architectures and gateways between ST 2110 and *NDI® ecosystems demonstrates its commitment to interoperability and smooth workflow transitions.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Categories
IBC Show, Industry Feed
NewscastStudio does not necessarily edit the content of Industry Feed posts and they do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the site.