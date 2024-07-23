For-A showcases software-defined IP solutions and hybrid production at IBC 2024

FOR-A, a leading manufacturer of broadcast and production technology, will present its latest innovations in IP-based and hybrid workflows at IBC 2024. The company’s exhibit will focus on software-defined architectures that enable smooth transitions to IP, flexible remote production and advanced AR/VR/XR applications.

“At IBC 2024, we’re demonstrating how broadcasters can evolve their operations to meet today’s production challenges,” said Fabio Varolo, Sales Manager of FOR-A Europe. “Our solutions provide the flexibility to work across SDI, compressed and uncompressed IP, allowing customers to build precisely the functionality they need.”

The FOR-A stand will feature several key areas showcasing the company’s comprehensive range of solutions. In the SMPTE ST 2110 zone, visitors will see an exclusive preview of FOR-A’s new Software-Defined IP Solution. This area will also highlight the FA-1616 multi-channel processor, a software-defined signal processing platform that seamlessly bridges the gap between SDI and IP workflows. The FA-1616 provides frame synchronisation for up to 32 channels, plus colour correction and audio remapping, all in a compact 1RU form factor.

Also featured in this zone will be the RDS Conductor for efficient resource sharing in uncompressed IP environments, the MV-1640IP IP multi viewer, and SOAR-A EDGE, part of FOR-A’s Software Optimized Appliance Revolutionized (SOAR-A) platform. SOAR-A EDGE supports the conversion and delivery of various video formats to SMPTE ST 2110 signals, further enhancing FOR-A’s IP workflow capabilities.

For hybrid workflows combining compressed IP and SDI, FOR-A will demonstrate the Insight Server and ClassX Graphics. This section will also feature the MFR-3100EX all-in-one production center and HVS-190OU & HVS-491OU video switchers, showcasing the versatility of FOR-A’s hybrid solutions.

A highlight of the hybrid zone will be the SOAR-A SWITCH, a fully software-based switcher powered by ClassX. This innovative product offers a wide range of artistic options for effects and transitions, thanks to ClassX’s deep graphics expertise. SOAR-A SWITCH features an intuitive GUI and an optional FOR-A switcher physical panel, providing flexibility for various production environments.

Recognising the growing importance of extended reality in broadcasting, FOR-A will showcase AR/XR/VR capabilities with Koala camera tracking and ClassX graphics solutions. An Alfalite LED wall will complete the dynamic stand display.

“Our IBC showcase reflects the industry’s move towards software-defined, IP-centric workflows,” added Varolo. “We’re excited to show how FOR-A solutions can help broadcasters navigate this transition, whether they’re looking at remote production, ST 2110 implementation, or exploring XR technologies.”

Visitors to the FOR-A stand will see how these technologies integrate to create flexible, future-proof production environments. The company’s focus on software-defined architectures and gateways between ST 2110 and *NDI® ecosystems demonstrates its commitment to interoperability and smooth workflow transitions.