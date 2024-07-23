NBCUniversal announces Olympics coverage plans

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal News Group will provide extensive news coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 across “Today,” “NBC Nightly News,” NBC News Now, NBCU Local and their associated digital properties.

‘Today’

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will begin anchoring “Today” live from Paris Friday, July 26, 2024, and will join opening ceremony coverage on NBC and Peacock.

Starting Monday, July 29, 2024, Al Roker and Craig Melvin join Guthrie and Kotb to anchor “Today” from NBC’s outdoor Olympics set in the world-famous Trocadero Square overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

Each weekday, “Today” will serve as the direct lead-in to Olympics coverage on NBC. The show will broadcast in pattern at 1 p.m. local time, 7 a.m. eastern.

The show is also planning multiplatform coverage will feature interviews with the world’s biggest athletes and medalists.

“Today” will get behind-the-scenes access to Olympic events across platforms including Today’s digital, social media and radio.

‘NBC Nightly News’

Starting July 26, Lester Holt will anchor “NBC Nightly News” at 6:30 p.m. eastern from NBC’s Olympic Headquarters. This marks Holt’s 11th time covering the Games.

The newscast will profile members of Team USA during their Olympic journey, as well as breaking news during the summer games.

Additionally, Holt will anchor special editions of Emmy-nominated “NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition” from Paris, available Thursday at 4 p.m. eastern across NBCNews.com, NBC News Now, NBC News Apps (TVs and mobile) and on the NBC News YouTube channel.

NBC News Now

Tom Llamas will anchor NBC News Now’s “Top Story” live from Paris beginning Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m. eastern. He will also report across NBC News’ platforms, including “Today” and “Nightly.”

NBC News Now will also preview the games July 19 at 10:30 p.m. eastern with “Road to the Olympic Games 2024,” a 30-minute special anchored by Keir Simmons.

Today Digital

Today Digital will feature exclusive interviews and medal-winning moments across all platforms, including Today.com, Instagram and TikTok.

The show’s digital summer cover will feature “America’s Cheerleaders” Guthrie, Kotb, Roker and Melvin with an exclusive photoshoot and sit-down interview ahead of the games.

Today.com will feature its first-ever Olympics live blog, launching with the opening ceremony to cover gymnastics, women’s track and field and more.

Today.com will publish in-depth features on athletes and Olympic fans Alex Cooper, Dwyane Wade, Anthony Nesty and more, as well as share recipes, nutrition and wellness advice from key athletes leading up to and throughout the games.

Ina Garten will join “Today” for “Ina’s Guide to Paris,” a tour and takeover across broadcast, Today.com and social platforms.

The show’s social accounts will utilize the “Hoda Cam,” capturing Kotb’s point of view during some of the most memorable moments of the Games.

Today Show Radio will simulcast live from Paris each day on SiriusXM channel 108 and on the SiriusXM app. Radio anchor and director Holly Palmieri will bring listeners more behind-the-scenes moments including backstage interviews with Olympians and guests.

Today Digital will tap into NBC Sports “Paris 2024 Creator Collective,” a collaboration with social media platform creators.

NBC News Digital

NBCNews.com will launch its Olympics 2024 live blog Monday, July 22, 2024, which will include the latest results and breaking news from correspondents and reporters on the ground in Paris.

NBCNews.com will feature six event-specific live blogs for in-depth coverage from women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer, among others.

The site will utilize data visualization to track which nations lead the medal count, along with the number of gold, silver and bronze wins.

NBCNews.com will publish highlights from the 2024 Olympic Games on digital for the first time.

NBC News Digital reporters David K. Li and Alex Smith will report live from the games, while NBCNews.com’s sports editor Greg Rosenstein will helm coverage from New York.

In partnership with NBC Sports, NBCNews.com will display a schedule of the day’s events, along with links to Peacock’s live coverage and highlight video.

NBC News Digital Docs will launch “Keeping Score with Steve Kornacki” a four-part series, featuring Steve Kornacki at the big board, breaking down how rugby, handball, breaking and climbing are scored.

“Stay Tuned” is producing a new series of profiles on young Olympians, including breaking Olympian Sunny Choi, artistic swimming Olympian Megumi Field and climbing Olympian Brooke Raboutou.

NBCUniversal Local

NBCU Local’s NBC and Telemundo-owned stations and NBC Sports Regional Networks will deliver extensive locally-focused multiplatform coverage leading up to and throughout the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The NBC and Telemundo-owned stations’ TV, streaming and digital platforms will provide comprehensive news, reporting and storylines, led by English and Spanish-language reporters and producers in Paris.

NBC-owned stations and NBC Sports Regional Networks’ websites will feature live blogs with breaking news, updates, previews and video highlights covering Paris 2024 events and local athletes.

NBCU Local’s 15 NBC and Telemundo 24/7 local news streaming channels will present live and encore news coverage, specials and original content surrounding Paris 2024 events and activities.

NBCU Local’s award-winning multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian profiles the most inspiring Team USA Olympians and Paralympians over seven episodes, co-hosted by Natalie Coughlin. The group will also produce a multiplatform series “Breaking Baguettes” connecting celebrity chef Kévin D’Andrea with current and retired Olympians to discuss French food and culture, before collaborating to prepare French cuisine.

The stations are also featuring NBC Sports’ “Chasing Gold” shines a light on Team USA’s past and future Olympic and Paralympic athletes across the stations’ TV, streaming and digital platforms.

Additional NBCU Local original content series being released for Paris 2024 include “Recipe from Memory,” “Le Time Machine,” “Hero from Home,” “What the Mime” and “Hometown Tour.”

NBCU Local’s LXTV Productions’ 1st Look is airing a pair of special episodes, “1st Look Presents: Ones to Watch,” across NBC stations nationwide in July profiling Olympians and their amazing stories.

Additional coverage

NBC News anchors and correspondents Sam Brock, Willie Geist, Gadi Schwartz and Anne Thompson will report on news-of-the-day stories and culture features throughout the Games across all platforms. For more, click here for the previous announcement.

Beginning Friday, July 26, CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin will anchor “Squawk Box” live from Paris, airing 6 to 9 a.m. eastern Monday through Friday. He will be joined by co-anchors Becky Quick and Joe Kernen July 29, through Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Additionally, Carl Quintanilla will anchor “Squawk on the Street” (9 to 11 a.m.) and Money Movers (11 a.m. to noon) from Paris the week of Aug. 5, 2024.

Noticias Telemundo anchor Julio Vaqueiro will anchor his flagship program from Paris during the opening days of the games.

Kornacki will contribute to ongoing coverage for the Paris 2024 Olympics, marking his third Olympic Games.

MSNBC will feature reporting from the Olympics throughout the Games.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on July 26, beginning at noon eastern. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.