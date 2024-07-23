Vida unveils self-service media asset management application at IBC 2024

Vida, the secure cloud-native media asset management system, will launch Connect2, their latest application, at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, from September 13-16, on their stand 5.B44 in Hall 5, Content Everywhere. This solution empowers film and TV content owners by streamlining the self-service process for licensees, providing seamless access and control over valuable media assets.

Connect2 integrates within the Vida Content OS, used by global broadcasters such as the BBC, to revolutionize the management of master intellectual property (IP) for film and TV content owners. This includes video, audio, documents, and marketing files stored in Vida. The application allows licensees to independently access these assets, thereby reducing administrative overhead and expediting content distribution and utilization.

“We developed Connect2 to transform media asset access and management,” said Symon Roue, Managing Director of Vida. “By empowering licensees with self-service capabilities, we enable content owners to focus on creating and curating outstanding content while ensuring effective and secure IP use.”

Key features and functionalities:

User-Friendly Interface: An intuitive interface ensures licensees can efficiently find and retrieve assets.

Secure Access Controls: Robust security measures ensure only authorized users access specific assets, safeguarding sensitive content and maintaining compliance.

Real-Time Updates: The Connect2 application synchronizes with VIDA Content OS, providing access to the latest versions of media files and metadata.

Advanced Search Capabilities: A powerful search engine allows users to quickly locate assets using various filters and keywords.

Comprehensive Asset Management: Licensees can preview, download, and manage media files within the application, streamlining workflows.

Customizable Permissions: Content owners can set granular access permissions, tailoring access levels for each licensee.

On-Demand Access 24/7: Licensees can access assets anytime during the license period, offering flexibility.

Public and Private Portals: Create and manage portals to suit different audience needs.

Curatable Mini Libraries: Organize assets into mini-libraries for partners, sponsors, buyers, influencers, PR teams, and media teams.

Unlimited Portals: Support for unlimited portals, ideal for diverse partnerships.

Rights Management Integration: Integrate with rights management systems for compliance and control.

Watermarking: Protect content with customizable watermarking.

Self-Service Press Kits: Enable press and publicity agents to access and download press kits.

Broadcast Asset Management: Manage and distribute broadcast assets and publicity materials to different teams efficiently.

Demonstrations of Connect2 and the VIDA Content OS media asset management system will be available on the VIDA stand in Hall 5, stand 5.B44.