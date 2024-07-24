NBC to use Comcast Technology Solutions AI, syndication platforms for Paris 2024

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC Sports will use Comcast Technology Solutions to power its multiscreen video management and delivery for its production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24, 2024, to Aug. 11, 2024, and Aug. 28, 2024 to Sept. 8, 2024, respectively.

NBCUniversal will utilize Comcast Technology Solutions implementation of VideoAI for automated metadata tagging and their syndication platform to publish video on demand assets and metadata management across certain devices, sites and apps for its distribution of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, helping NBCUniversal route the excitement in Paris back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“By working alongside Comcast Technology Solutions to assist in publishing VOD assets and metadata management across select platforms, we have been able to consistently raise the bar in our coverage,” said Monica Williams, senior vice president, digital products and operations, NBCUniversal Content Distribution, in a statement. “The 2024 Paris Olympics is an incredible, tentpole event for our distribution partners, and working with partners like Comcast allows us to deliver our audiences the best content experience.”

Comcast Technology Solutions, which also recently launched a sports hub facility designed to meet the stringent and dynamic needs of sports programming, has worked with NBC Sports for twelve years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts across Summer and Winter Olympics and other major international sports events in Europe, South America and Asia.

“The Olympics represent the pinnacle of sports video production and distribution, and Comcast Technology Solutions is honored to be entrusted to play such a central role supporting the video management and delivery of this unparalleled multiscreen sports experience at such scale,” said Bart Spriester, senior vice president and general manager of streaming, broadcast and advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Technology Solutions are both part of Comcast.