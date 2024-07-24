eSkootr Championship redefines live events with virtual production

Virtual production technologies provide numerous benefits to live event broadcasting, transforming the viewing experience with enhanced visual impact and storytelling capabilities. While augmented reality (AR) elements present real-time data with immersive visualization, the inclusion of live remote talents, rendering technologies deliver high-quality, dynamic content. Innovations like these create engaging and visually captivating broadcasts, making live events more exciting for global viewers.

The eSkootr Championship (eSC), the first competitive e-scooter racing series, launched in 2022, represents a groundbreaking step in motorsports. Each event, hosted in a different and unique location, showcases a brand-new sporting event and entertainment experience. The eSC has set a new standard for live event broadcasting, thanks to the innovative real-time virtual production techniques powered by Zero Density in collaboration with PopUp Media and Boombox Group.

The world of competitive eSkootr racing has just reached a new milestone, thanks to the groundbreaking collaboration between Zero Density and PopUp Media. This partnership has transformed live event broadcasting with innovative virtual production techniques, creating an immersive experience that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible.

PopUp Media teamed up with eSC’s broadcast partner, Boombox Group and together, they delivered a comprehensive suite of creative solutions for the first-ever competitive eSkootr racing series. Leveraging the power of Unreal Engine and Zero Density’s platforms, PopUp Media brought to life the “Electric Meta-City”, a dynamic virtual environment designed for live event production with real-time data graphics, augmented reality (AR), camera tracking, and advanced rendering solutions. They also managed onsite event operations for eSC racing events held in stunning urban and natural settings around the globe.

PopUp Media also developed AR elements like countdown clocks, race winners, rider speed indicators, and on-track AR elements, all seamlessly integrated into the live broadcasts. With five render engines from Zero Density, they achieved precise AR integration and delivered breathtaking visual effects while incorporating live remote talent using the 3D PixelPerfect Keyer.

The design of the “Electric Meta-City” was inspired by the vision of eSC founders. This futuristic, eco-friendly virtual city features electric trains, cars, e-scooters, and lush green parks, showcasing what our sustainable future could look like. To make this lifelike XR city even more captivating, PopUp Media implemented 36 Transition Logic FlyCam positions, dynamic live weather environments, crowd simulations, and much more.

“We are thrilled to see the results of this extensive collaboration. PopUp Media’s innovative virtual solutions and expertise in real-time rendering have significantly enhanced the live event experience, setting a new standard for virtual production in competitive sports,” said Brad Rumler, VP of Sales and Business Development USA/Canada at Zero Density.

“This new and exciting competitive sport required us to push the boundaries of innovation, blending virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to envision a futuristic, sustainable, and green cityscape. Using Unreal Engine powered by Zero Density, we meticulously designed and constructed a 25-square-kilometer digital city, seamlessly bridging the present with our visionary future. Our solution included real-time crowd simulations, intelligent traffic systems with collision detection, and a programmable flyover system controlled by Reality Hub, enabling seamless navigation across the cityscape. We seamlessly integrated AR elements from this digital city into the live broadcast, delivering real-time data and enhancing the viewer experience,” said Ariel Stroh, CEO of PopUp Media.

This partnership underscores the incredible potential of virtual production technologies to transform live events. As we look to the future, Zero Density and PopUp Media are excited to continue their collaboration and explore new possibilities in the world of live event broadcasting.