NBA on ESPN: Long-term stability with NBA Finals, expanded studio presence

The Walt Disney Company and ESPN have reached an 11-year media rights extension with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). The agreement, set to begin with the 2025-26 NBA season and the 2026 WNBA season, solidifies ESPN’s position as the primary media rights partner for both leagues through the 2035-36 season.

The deal encompasses a wide range of broadcast rights across traditional television and digital platforms. It includes continued exclusive coverage of the NBA Finals on ABC, as well as expanded rights for WNBA content.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro stated that the agreement represents a significant step in the company’s mission to serve sports fans across various platforms. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert both expressed enthusiasm for the continued partnership.

Highlights of the new broadcast rights deal include:

11-year extension covering NBA seasons from 2025-26 through 2035-36

WNBA seasons covered from 2026 through 2036

Exclusive NBA Finals rights for ABC

Five exclusive WNBA Finals broadcasts over the 11-year period

Expanded WNBA playoff and regular-season coverage

Continued rights to NBA playoffs, draft, and regular-season games

New NBA studio show featuring whip-around coverage

Rights for ESPN’s upcoming direct-to-consumer platform

International streaming rights for select markets, including on Disney+

Collaboration with Marvel Studios for custom content

Dedicated NBA presence at Walt Disney World Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

Expanded rights for sports betting content and promotions

The agreement also allows for alternate broadcast opportunities and increased studio programming. ESPN secured rights to create a new NBA studio show with real-time highlights and live cut-ins from games around the league.

Disney plans to leverage its global brands, including Marvel and Walt Disney World Resort, in conjunction with NBA content. The deal includes provisions for custom content aimed at younger fans using Marvel’s characters and environments.

The extension builds upon a longstanding relationship between ESPN and the NBA, which dates back to the 2002-03 season, with an earlier partnership from 1982-1984. ESPN’s involvement with the WNBA stretches back to the league’s inaugural 1997 season.

This agreement comes at a time of significant growth for the WNBA and continued popularity of the NBA. It reflects the evolving media landscape, with an emphasis on digital platforms and diverse content offerings to engage fans across multiple channels.