The technology powering NBC’s Paris Olympics coverage

NBC Sports is gearing up for its most technologically advanced Olympic coverage as it prepares to broadcast the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics. The broadcaster has assembled a roster of technology providers to deliver production capabilities across multiple platforms.

From July 24 to August 11, 2024, for the Olympics, and from August 28 to September 8, for the Paralympics, NBC will capture and deliver the excitement of the Olympics to viewers across the United States, including over 400 hours of programming in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos audio.

NBCUniversal’s coverage will span multiple networks and platforms, including NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, Golf Channel, Telemundo and Universo, as well as NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. With at least nine hours of daily coverage on NBC alone, and Peacock serving as the streaming hub for all 329 medal events, the network is poised to provide unprecedented access to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As NBC Sports prepares to present its 19th Olympic Games and 12th consecutive overall, let’s examine the key technology partnerships and innovations that will power this monumental broadcast effort.

Cameras and Switchers

NBC will deploy nearly 100 Sony cameras across event venues, athlete interviews, and press conferences.

The camera lineup includes Sony’s HDC-3500, which enables IP-based transmission. XDCam camcorders, such as the PXW-Z750, PXW-Z450, PXW-X400, and PXW-Z280, will also be utilized. For slow-motion replays, NBC will employ Sony’s HDC-5500 and HDC-3500 4K/HDR high-frame rate cameras.

NBC Olympics will use multiple Sony production switcher models. The flagship XVS-9000 IP-ready switcher will be deployed alongside the XVS-8000 and XVS-6000 video switchers, designed for both IP- and SDI-based production. These switchers will manage feeds from each venue to NBC Olympics’ production facility in Paris, as well as originate HD cable coverage across NBCUniversal’s various networks and platforms.

Lenses

Canon will supply 115 UHD broadcast lenses for NBC’s Olympic coverage. This includes a significant number of large format Cine-Servo lenses, which will be used to capture high-quality footage from various angles and distances. Canon will also provide on-site support staff in Paris to ensure optimal lens performance throughout the Games.

Audio Equipment

NBC Sports will utilize over 600 Audio-Technica microphones, headsets, and headphones for its Olympic production. The equipment includes mono and stereo shotgun microphones for capturing on-field action, as well as immersive 8.0 microphones for enhanced audio experiences. Audio-Technica’s broadcast headsets and headphones will be used for monitoring audio at events in Paris.

Graphics and Data Presentation

Chyron will provide live broadcast graphics technology for NBC’s Olympic coverage. The Chyron Prime platform will deliver 2D and 3D animated text and graphics with real-time statistics and data visualization. This system will be used for both real-time graphics presentation and creative studio elements.

SMT will supply TV graphics interfaces for various sports, including golf, gymnastics, swimming, and track & field. The company will also provide leaderboard, bracket, and medal standings graphics for all sports.

SMT’s telestrator technology and optical tracking systems will be used to enhance visual presentation, allowing commentators to highlight athlete performances in real-time.

Display Technology

Planar will supply LED video walls for NBC’s studio and outdoor use. Indoor installations will feature the Planar DirectLight Pro Series with a 1.2mm pixel pitch. For outdoor displays, NBC will use the Planar Luminate Ultra Series with a 1.5mm pixel pitch. These high-resolution displays will be used to present visual content and enhance the overall production aesthetic.

Network Infrastructure

Cisco will provide the networking technology for NBC’s all-IP production. This includes the deployment of Cisco’s IP Fabric for Media at the International Broadcast Center in Paris, enabling secure delivery of 4K and 8K content.

Cisco’s security and observability solutions will also be used for comprehensive network monitoring and management.

AI and Search Integration

NBC Sports has partnered with Google to integrate AI-powered features into its Olympic coverage. This collaboration marks Google’s first partnership with Team USA, with the tech giant named as the Official Search AI Partner.