Promo roundup: NBC Olympics edition

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

With NBC’s coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris almost here, here’s a quick look at just some of the promos the network is using to preview its coverage.

Opening ceremony and initial competition

This promo combines mentions of the opening ceremony and the first few days of competition after that.

‘Today’ promos

This spot promotes “Today” as the place “Where the games begin” and features 3D text added to Paris landmarks.

This preview promo was also used earlier in the summer.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will begin anchoring “Today” live from Paris Friday, July 26, 2024, and will join opening ceremony coverage on NBC and Peacock. Starting Monday, July 29, 2024, Al Roker and Craig Melvin join Guthrie and Kotb to anchor “Today” from NBC’s outdoor Olympics set in the world-famous Trocadero Square overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

Each weekday, “Today” will serve as the direct lead-in to Olympics coverage on NBC. The show will broadcast in pattern at 1 p.m. local time, 7 a.m. eastern.

Opening ceremony coverage

‘Access Hollywood’ promo

Peacock streaming coverage: Localized

Athlete-centric promos

Steven Spielberg promo

This promo is taken from a longer mini-film featuring the award-winning director.

Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter ‘Espresso Dream’ promo

Peyton Manning baguette promo (2023)

Megan Thee Stallion promo

Keke Palmer athlete profile promo

Snoop Dogg promo