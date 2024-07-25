Rock Entertainment Group and Gray Media launch sports network

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Rock Entertainment Group and Gray Media have formed a partnership to launch the Rock Entertainment Sports Network, a new 24/7 television channel dedicated to local Ohio sports.

Scheduled to begin broadcasting in August, the network will initially air on Gray’s Cleveland and Cincinnati stations, WOIO and WXIX, with plans to expand to other markets in the future.

Viewers can expect coverage of local teams, including the Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland Charge, St. Edward High School varsity football and the Lake Erie Crushers. The network will be available through free over-the-air broadcasts on channel 22.1 and aims to include major cable, satellite and virtual pay-TV platforms across Ohio.

The collaboration between REG and Gray Media is designed to enhance the visibility and accessibility of Ohio sports.

Nic Barlage, CEO of Rock Entertainment Group and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, emphasized the network’s goal to provide fans with unparalleled access to a diverse range of sports content.

“Our fans are the lifeblood of Rock Entertainment Group. We are constantly looking for ways to evolve the opportunities our fans have to engage with all sports across our region and state,” Barlage said. “The establishment of Rock Entertainment Sports Network will offer fans in Ohio unparalleled access to all levels of competitive sports and provide our diverse array of sports teams an unprecedented platform to connect with fans of all interests.”

Gray Media’s Senior Managing Vice President, Matt Moran, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the network’s potential to transform the landscape of televised sports in Ohio.

“This joint venture is a game changer for Ohio sports fans and will usher in a new era of free televised live sports in Ohio,” Moran said. The network will feature live broadcasts not only of the Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland Charge, St. Edward High School football, and Lake Erie Crushers but also additional local college, high school, and professional sports teams.

Advertisement

The Rock Entertainment Sports Network will provide comprehensive sports coverage and entertainment programming to millions of viewers across Ohio.

Sandy Breland, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer, noted the readiness of Gray’s Ohio television stations and corporate teams to bring this new sports television model to the state. “We are looking forward to working with Rock Entertainment Group to bring free, over-the-air sports to Ohio’s great fans,” Breland said. The network aims to grow its presence in additional markets in the coming months.