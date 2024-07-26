Ben Geldon named EP of weekday ‘Inside Politics’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Ben Geldon has been named executive producer of CNN’s “Inside Politics with Dana Bash.”

Geldon takes over after serving as interim executive producer and supervising producer of the weekday program.

Geldon began his CNN career as a summer intern and returned to the network after college as an associate producer for “Reliable Sources,” “The Capital Gang” and “Late Edition.” He then spent nearly a decade at Bloomberg TV — first in Washington, where he helped lead coverage of the 2008 election and the global financial crisis, and then in New York, where he oversaw shows focused on stocks and the economy and produced interviews with some of the most powerful political and financial figures in the world.

Geldon returned to CNN at the start of the Trump administration as a senior producer on “Inside Politics” and “Inside Politics Sunday.” He covered the 2018 and 2020 elections with John King and then helped re-launch the show with Abby Phillip in 2021 and again with Manu Raju in 2023.

Geldon will continue to work from CNN’s Washington, DC bureau in his new role.