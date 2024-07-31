Ateliere announces general availability of end-to-end generative AI media supply chain, Connect AI

Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading software solutions company, today announced the general availability of Ateliere Connect AI, along with its first Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) module to transform content workflow management. Connect AI revolutionizes media supply chains by integrating cutting-edge Generative, Multimodal AI and machine learning technologies into the market-leading, cloud-native media supply chain platform, Ateliere Connect.

The Connect AI Ingest Module enhances operations with an outcome-focused approach to locating lost or misplaced assets and determining ready-to-use content. Connect AI automates the packaging, localization, and distribution of content, while delivering real-time, AI-driven insights that optimize efficiency across the supply chain. The module is driven by sophisticated, continuously learning GenAI engines that leverage machine learning models. After critical vetting, Ateliere not only adopts best-of-breed AI technologies, but also seamlessly integrates custom solutions into their platform.

“Connect AI underscores our commitment to innovation, offering comprehensive solutions that go beyond conventional predictive AI applications,” said Dan Goman, Chief Executive Officer, Ateliere. “This introduces a new level of sophistication, intelligence, and automation to our award-winning platform, greatly enhancing its ability to manage common workflow stages such as ingesting, managing, distributing, and monetizing content.”

An optional enhancement to Ateliere Connect, award-winning Connect AI seamlessly integrates with existing workflows. Businesses can stay ahead of market trends with enhanced decision-making. The platform swiftly identifies content ready for distribution, ensuring it reaches global platforms efficiently with all necessary checks in place. This significantly increases monetization and revenue opportunities.

The industry’s first GenAI media supply chain

Through powerful APIs, Connect AI integrates with best-of-breed technologies under a single media supply platform. The solution features AI-driven automation and optimization for inventory organization, content discovery, metadata enrichment, content delivery, and monetization.

Companies can significantly improve operations efficiencies through intuitive “smart agent” interactions and continuous learning algorithms. The added functionality transforms Ateliere’s flagship solution, Ateliere Connect, into a pioneering AI-first media supply chain platform.

As part of a customer-centric approach, Ateliere established an AI Advisory Council of leading entities from the global media, telecommunications and entertainment sectors. Council members provide input on new market opportunities and how to use GenAI to bring order to chaos. Read more on Ateliere’s GenAI vision here.

