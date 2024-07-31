Bitmovin launches Multiview to unlock a new level of engagement for viewers

Bitmovin, the leading provider of video streaming solutions, today announced a brand new feature called Multiview that provides a more compelling experience for audiences by enabling them to watch multiple streams simultaneously. Bitmovin’s Multiview is designed for use cases such as sports, esports, and live events, where it’s advantageous to provide the audience with the option of staying immersed in the content they want by removing the need to flick between different channels.

Bitmovin’s Multiview has several key benefits that differentiate it from other solutions on the market. The first is that it is built on Bitmovin’s Playback, which is proven to deliver high-quality video streams at scale on all devices. It’s accompanied by in-built features such as advertising support, low latency streaming, and Digital Rights Management (DRM). Multiview is also supported by Bitmovin’s Encoding. As a result, Bitmovin’s Multiview users can deliver superior streaming experiences to audiences without sacrificing monetization, security or viewer experience.

“There’s growing market demand for a multiview experience, especially in the world of sports, and we believe that Bitmovin’s Multiview will offer one of the most advanced multiview experiences on the market,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin. “What sets Bitmovin’s Multiview apart from others on the market is that it’s built on our player architecture with extensive feature support already used by some of the biggest brands in the world. The Bitmovin Player is known for its broad device support, reliability, ability to scale at speed, and the fact it is feature-rich and always being optimized, which means it is more efficient than other options.”

Bitmovin’s Multiview is also differentiated because it’s an end-to-end solution that includes Bitmovin’s award-winning encoding technology and pre-integrated analytics. Bitmovin’s encoding ensures audiences enjoy high-quality streams regardless of bandwidth with its Per-Title encoding, multi-codec support with 8K, and multi-HDR support. The pre-integration of Bitmovin Analytics ensures that audience adoption of multiview can be measured, together with pinpointing & resolving any playback issues in real-time before they impact the viewer.

“Our multiview has the additional benefit of our encoding and analytics technologies that ensure high-quality, high-resolution streams so viewers can fully immerse themselves in their favorite content – from a global sports tournament to a high-profile festival featuring some of the biggest artists in the world. We are incredibly excited to launch Multiview and help deliver more cutting-edge streaming experiences at scale,” added Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin.

Bitmovin’s Multiview is compatible with iOS, Android, Web, Smart TVs, and Connected TV devices. It also has a fully customizable user interface so viewers can easily switch between multiview and single streams. In multiview, viewers will see tiled playback where the player window contains multiple tiles. These tiles can show completely separate content, enabling custom use cases. By playing multiview streams in tiles, Bitmovin overcomes the challenge of most TVs only having one video decoder and only allowing the user to view a single video stream at any given time.