CNN names Jessica Dean weekend anchor of ‘CNN Newsroom’

Jessica Dean has been named CNN anchor and correspondent, the network announced July 31, 2024.

In this new role, Dean will host the primetime weekend edition of “CNN Newsroom” based in New York City, as well as continue to work on political reporting.

Dean previously served as a congressional correspondent on Capitol Hill, playing a role in CNN’s political coverage while also serving as a substitute anchor for CNN’s dayside programming on “CNN News Central,” “CNN Newsroom,” “CNN This Morning,” “Inside Politics” and more as well as key breaking news, including being the anchor to deliver the network’s first report of the assassination attempt of Donald Trump July 13, 2024.

Prior to this, Dean spent nearly two years following President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and traveling across the country, covering the first modern presidential campaign to take place during a global pandemic. She also covered the Biden transition, reporting extensively from its headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Dean joined CNN in 2018 as a Washington, D.C., correspondent.

Prior to that, she worked at KYW in Philadelphia where she co-anchored the weekday evening newscasts. A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Dean also previously covered Arkansas politics and the state legislature as an anchor and reporter in Little Rock. She began her career as a general assignment reporter in Fort Smith, Arkansas and graduated in 2006 from the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism with a degree in broadcast journalism.