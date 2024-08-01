Carrie Underwood expected to take Katie Perry’s judge seat on ‘American Idol’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC is reportedly set to announce “American Idol” champ Carrie Underwood as a new judge on the show’s upcoming season.

The Fox-turned-ABC show has been without a third judge since Katy Perry left the show at the end of Season 22 that finished airing in May 2024. Perry had announced in February 2024 that she would exit the show after the current season wrapped.

An official announcement about Underwood’s role is expected Aug. 1, 2024.

Underwood won the show’s fourth season and went on to become one of the most successful stars the singing competition show has produced. She’s taken home eight Grammy Awards, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards and nine Country Music Association honors and sold millions of albums.

She also has acting credits on “How I Met Your Mother,” film “Soul Surfer” and NBC’s “The Sound of Music Live!”

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, who have served on the judging panel since 2018, are expected to return to the judging table alongside Underwood.

Ryan Seacrest, who is slated to take over as host of “Wheel of Fortune” in September 2024, will return as host as well.

The selection of Perry’s replacement has been the source of widespread speculation, with names ranging from Cher, Meghan Trainor, Pink and Miley Cyrus being variously reported as potentials or being “in talks” with the show.

“Idol” ended its original run on Fox in 2016. ABC later acquired the rights to the show and revived it in 2018.

