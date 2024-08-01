Wohler announces 3G-SDI to 12G-SDI upgrade path

Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of audio and video monitoring technologies announces the availability of a new Module option for iSeries audio and video monitoring products. This new module, OPT-RMOC-12G, makes it possible to migrate a 3G-SDI capable monitor to a 12G-SDI (4K) capable monitor. It Includes a single BNC as well as a SFP cage for a 12GSDI or ST2110 (@1080p) input and works with most 1U & 2U iSeries in-rack monitors. Installed in the option card slot, OPT-RMOC-12G is capable of monitoring 16 channels of audio (iAM & iVAM Series), plus a single video input on iVAM Series. Both audio & video are selectable from a choice of sources connected directly to the card, or inputs connected to the in-rack monitor.

Wohler has a history of building scalable, modular and future-proof products, and this development continues that tradition. Wohler monitors support all industry-standard baseband and IP formats including DanteTM, RavennaTM and AES67. Support for ST2110, 2022-6/-7, Analog and MADI are included. Broad support for DOLBY formats including ATMOS, DD+ and Dolby-E are included, as well as MPEG-H and AES. Monitors are available in Audio only or Audio & Video capable versions.

A key feature to note is that this new module also adds Remote Monitoring capability for use with Wohler’s new MAVRIC Cloud-based monitoring solution. MAVRIC is a software-based solution that enables the ability to look at Video, listen to Audio, see Audio bars, levels and Loudness all through a Web browser, and is accompanied by a Mobile Application for Apple/Android. This application unifies teams by centrally providing Alerts and Communications (voice, video or chat) inside MAVRIC.

The Wohler team will be demonstrating MAVRIC at IBC & NAB NY this fall.