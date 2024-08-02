Scripps moves Detroit sales director to Vegas GM role

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The E.W. Scripps Company has promoted John Cook to vice president and general manager for KTNV, the group’s ABC affiliate in Las Vegas, effective Sept. 3, 2024.

Cook has been serving as senior director of sales for WXYZ and WMYD, the Scripps stations in Detroit, Michigan, since January 2021. In that time, he led the stations’ sales department, steering linear and digital-OTT revenue streams for both stations, including sports on WMYD.

“John is an experienced local media executive who has hit the ground running at Scripps, leading change in our stations amidst a constantly shifting media landscape,” said Anita Helt, regional vice president and general manager, in a statement. “During his time with our Detroit stations, he has helped deliver impactful results against revenue objectives and has worked closely with all departments.”

Before joining Scripps, Cook held several sales leadership positions for Graham Media Group at WDIV in Detroit, including local sales manager, national sales manager and new business-digital sales manager. He began his career in direct mail and print advertising sales and was the regional vice president for a direct mail magazine.

“I look forward to joining the team of professionals at KTNV and to diving into the vibrant Las Vegas community that ABC 13 serves,” said Cook. “It’s a true honor to have the opportunity to lead this talented team. Together, we will continue to deliver critical community journalism and high-quality sports entertainment through our Scripps Sports partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights.”

Cook graduated from the University of Akron with a degree in business management technology. He has been a board member of the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan since 2010, completing terms as vice chair and chair. He has also served on the ABC Sales Advisory Board, representing Region 5, since 2022 and is now the vice chair.