‘Apparently kid’ marks 10 years since viral segment

It’s been 10 years since Noah Ritter, who was 5 at the time, appeared on WNEP in a clip that went viral — giving him the nickname the “apparently kid.”

Back in 2014, Ritter was interviewed while attending a local fair.

Now, a decade later, WNEP met up with Ritter at the same spot where he was first interviewed by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, station.

After his 2014 appearance in WNEP, Ritter appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and reality show “The Toy Box.” He still has a YouTube channel where he regularly posts about his adventures with his grandfather.