CNN’s ‘The Whole Story’ to air second installment of misinformation report

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” returns with a new chapter in Donie O’Sullivan’s investigation into the pervasive surge of misinformation targeting American elections.

“MisinfoNation Part 2: Patriots, Pillows and Paper Ballots” with O’Sullivan premieres Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, at 8 p.m. eastern and Pacific on CNN.

In the months leading up to the Republican National Convention, O’Sullivan crosses the country to see how plans to cause chaos and subvert November’s presidential election are already well underway. He digs deep into how chaos agents like Steve Bannon and other influencers are utilizing a massive network of alternative media and social organizing to undermine American democracy.

“The conspiracy theories about the 2020 election that led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol took most Americans by surprise, but these viral lies have not gone away and neither have the people who are promoting them,” said O’Sullivan in a statement. “Conspiracy theories about America’s elections are being seen every day by millions of Americans. It is undermining faith in the democratic process and could cause all kinds of confusion and chaos in November.” O’Sullivan added “MisinfoNation 2 lays bare a world of election misinformation and the people who are empowering and promoting it.”

In “MisinfoNation Part 2: Patriots, Pillows and Paper Ballots,” O’Sullivan speaks with salesman and renowned election denier Mike Lindell athis factory in Minnesota churning out both pillows and conspiracy theories. He speaks with MAGA influencers – many of them funded by Lindell and his ubiquitous advertisements – from the border at Southern California to the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“The Whole Story” is executive produced by ‘.