Longtime Chicago reporter exits ABC 7 Eyewitness News

Jessica D’Onofrio, the longest-serving morning news reporter at WLS in Chicago, left the station Aug. 2, 2024, after a 14-year run.

She joined the ABC-owned station in August 2010 and has covered a wide range of stories including the Chicago teacher’s strike in 2012, the NATO Summit and the Drew Peterson trial, according to the station’s website.

Prior to WLS, she worked at WKMG in Orlando, Florida, where she covered the Casey Anthony story.

She also worked at WXIN in Indianapolis, Indiana, and WHOI in Central Illinois.

No specific reason was given for D’Onofrio’s departure, though she did indicate she looks forward to spending time with her children, Jack and Grace.