Hearst Media Production Group expands Samsung TV Plus partnership

Hearst Media Production Group has announced an expansion of its partnership with Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free, ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service.

Hearst Media Production Group shows include “Lucky Dog,” with Brandon McMillan, on CBS; “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild,” with hosts Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, on NBC; and “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien,” airing in syndication.

Samsung TV Plus, which currently distributes the HMPG FAST channels Xplore, Rovr Pets, and The Jack Hanna Channel, will license more than 500 hours of HMPG original programming in the U.S., including the weekly series “Lucky Dog,” “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien,” “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild,” “Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward,” and various shows hosted by renowned wildlife expert Jack Hanna, among others.

“In this evolving media landscape, we’re expanding the distribution and access of HMPG’s premium content reaching millions of new viewers,” said Frank Biancuzzo, HMPG president, in a statement.

“Our vast library of iconic family-friendly and timely series continues to build audiences across all platforms,” said Andrew Tew, HMPG senior vice president, global licensing and distribution. “Samsung TV Plus is an ideal partner to advance our viewership footprint.”

HMPG’s current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of original content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on streaming platforms. Overall, HMPG has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.

HMPG, which previously used the Litton brand, produces a wide variety of programming for various outlets, but is perhaps best known for providing all of the big-three networks with required E/I programming that often airs on weekend mornings.

This includes ABC’s “Weekend Adventure,” CBS’s “WKND,” NBC’s “The More You Know” and The CW’s “Magnificent Morning.” It also provides similar Spanish-language content for Telemundo.

It also offers “Go Time,” an E/I programming block that is used by CBS-owned independent stations plus outlets owned by other major TV station groups.

These stations license the content from HMPG, but do not own it outright and Hearst is evidentially free to license it on other platforms such as Samsung TV Plus.