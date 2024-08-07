CBS News scores first interview with Biden after exiting race

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

President Joe Biden spoke with CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa on Wednesday for his first interview since announcing he would no longer seek reelection to the presidency.

The interview will be broadcast on “CBS News Sunday Morning” Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, at 9 a.m. eastern on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Costa, who is co-author of “Peril” with Bob Woodward, which detailed Biden’s decision to run in 2020, has extensively chronicled Biden’s political career and presidency. In recent months, Costa has traveled on the campaign trail covering Biden, speaking with the president about the power of organized labor and talking with his supporters in battleground states.

The one-on-one conversation, which took place at the White House the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2024, covered Biden’s decision, his outlook on the country and a range of other topics, including his reflections on American democracy.

CBS News will air a first look during “America Decides” on its CBS News 24/7 streamer at 5 p.m. eastern.