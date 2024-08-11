Imaginary Forces, ILM create opening titles for NBC’s ‘Primetime in Paris’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics featured a unique opening title sequence, combining cinematic visuals with an updated version of the iconic Olympic theme music.

The network commissioned creative studio Imaginary Forces to produce the opening titles for its “Primetime in Paris” broadcasts. The sequence aimed to capture the legacy and emotion of the Olympic Games while showcasing the host city.

“For the first time ever, the Olympic primetime broadcast begins with a thrilling title sequence that speaks to the Games’ legacy, emotion, and the sheer virtuosity of athletic performance, all taking place in the spectacular setting of Paris, the City of Light,” said NBC Sports’ Tripp Dixon, SVP & creative director, and Joseph Lee, SVP, creative marketing, sports and entertainment.

Alan Williams, creative director at Imaginary Forces, directed key scenes using ILM’s StageCraft technology on the Universal Lot in Los Angeles. The volumetric LED stage allowed athletes to be filmed in virtual Paris environments without traveling to France.

“We understood that NBCUniversal wanted to create an opening title sequence that captured this feeling of grandeur,” Williams said.

ILM’s StageCraft volume allowed NBC to film over 50 athletes in simulated Paris locations. This approach avoided the logistical challenges of bringing athletes to France months before the Games.

“By using an ILM StageCraft volume and multiple simultaneously loaded high-resolution virtual Paris locations created by ILM’s visual effects team, we were able to produce an unprecedented amount of content,” said Ian Milham, ILM virtual production supervisor.

The virtual production technique provided a natural environment for athletes and directors while delivering broadcast-quality imagery immediately.

The titles integrated archival Olympic footage with shots of current athletes. Imaginary Forces adjusted the color grading of historical moments to connect the past and present visually.

NBC Sports also commissioned a fresh take on “Bugler’s Dream,” the Olympic fanfare composed by Leo Arnaud in 1958. John Williams incorporated the piece into his 1984 Olympic theme, which had been used by NBC since 1996.

For Paris 2024, music production company Evolving Sound and composer Jules Bromley created a new arrangement. The updated version aimed to honor the original while adding energy reminiscent of movie trailer scores.

“When NBC Sports shared the track with us, we were blown away,” Williams said.

The new opening titles and theme music arrangement set the tone for NBC’s primetime Olympic broadcasts. By blending historic moments with current athletes and updating the familiar fanfare, NBC sought to honor Olympic tradition while presenting the Paris Games in a fresh light.

The updated titles and music received mixed reactions from viewers. Some praised the modern approach, while others expressed nostalgia for the traditional Williams composition.

For Imaginary Forces

Creative Director: Alan Williams

ECD: Peter Frankfurt

Live Action Producer/Executive Producer: Renée Robson

Executive Producer: Tiffani Manabat

Producer: Keith Bryant

Senior Coordinator: Jake Fritz

Art Director: Elizabeth Steinberg

Designers/Animators: Anna Chen, Scott Bell, Nicole Dileo, Christoph Gabathuler, Nick Woythaler, Tom Allain, Juliana Martins

Storyboards: Tyler Gibb

Lead Editor: Jeremiah Shuff

Editor: Lexi Gunvaldson