Alaska anchor retiring after 47-year career in broadcasting

Mike Ross, an anchor and reporter at KTUU in Anchorage, Alaska, is retiring after a 47-year broadcasting career.

“Mike has served as an invaluable newsroom mentor and manager, while always a consummate professional and trusted on-air presence for viewers across the great state of Alaska,” Director of News and Content Tracy Sabo said in the station’s story on Ross’ retirement. “Whether offering comfort following a destructive, large-magnitude earthquake or natural disaster, or reacting with pure joy as Alaskan Olympians reach the pinnacle of sporting achievement, Mike has been a trusted source of critical news and information our viewers have relied on for nearly 18 years.”

He joined KTUU in 2006, having previously worked at WBRZ in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and WWL in New Orleans, Louisiana. He also spent time working in radio news in Baton Rogue.

“Mike’s retirement is so incredibly well-earned, but there are no words to adequately describe how much he will be missed here at Alaska’s News Source,” Sabo said.

Ross’ final broadcast at KTUU is slated for Aug. 29, 2024.

Ross was named Broadcaster of the Year in 2019 by the Alaska Broadcasters Association, and was inducted that same year into the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences NW division Silver Circle.

Mike graduated from Loyola University with a degree in communications and broadcast news. Ross is married and the father of three and grandfather of seven.

